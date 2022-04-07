Military Embedded Systems

Diehl Defense and HENSOLDT team to address air-defense radar systems

News

April 07, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HENSDOLT photo.

GERMANY. The system houses Diehl Defence and HENSOLDT have agreed to continue their cooperation in the field of ground-based air defense. Based on proven joint systems that are currently in production, the two companies intend to offer products for defence against missile threats.

In its medium-range system (IRIS-T SLM), Diehl Defence has integrated the battle management standard software IBMS-FC from Airbus, as well as active and passive radars from HENSOLDT, transferred them to series production, and delivered them to an export customer.

According to the company, IRIS-T SLM can be supplemented by elements of the short-range version IRIS-T SLS in order to also meet the requirements for short-range and very short-range protection (NNbS). For this purpose, Diehl Defence has already presented a further developed variant which is now under contract outside NATO.

The cooperation between Diehl Defence and HENSOLDT within the framework of IRIS-T SLM involves the multifunctional radar TRML-4D and the optional passive radar Twinvis, in addition to the launcher with missiles and the command center. IRIS-T SLM provides protection against enemy aircraft, helicopters, missiles, and drones.

 

