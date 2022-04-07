Diehl Defense and HENSOLDT team to address air-defense radar systems

Diehl Defense and HENSOLDT team to address air-defense radar systemsNews
GERMANY. The system houses Diehl Defence and HENSOLDT have agreed to continue their cooperation in the field of ground-based air defense. Based on proven joint systems that are currently in production, the two companies intend to offer products for defence against missile threats.
In its medium-range system (IRIS-T SLM), Diehl Defence has integrated the battle management standard software IBMS-FC from Airbus, as well as active and passive radars from HENSOLDT, transferred them to series production, and delivered them to an export customer.
According to the company, IRIS-T SLM can be supplemented by elements of the short-range version IRIS-T SLS in order to also meet the requirements for short-range and very short-range protection (NNbS). For this purpose, Diehl Defence has already presented a further developed variant which is now under contract outside NATO.
The cooperation between Diehl Defence and HENSOLDT within the framework of IRIS-T SLM involves the multifunctional radar TRML-4D and the optional passive radar Twinvis, in addition to the launcher with missiles and the command center. IRIS-T SLM provides protection against enemy aircraft, helicopters, missiles, and drones.