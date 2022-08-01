Military Embedded Systems

DIRCM cooperation agreement for German aircraft signed by Diehl, Elbit

News

August 01, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Diehl Defence

BERLIN, Germany. Diehl Defence and Elbit Systems signed a cooperation agreement for a protection system slated for German Armed Forces aircraft at the ILA Berlin International Air Show, Diehl said in a statement.

The agreement continues the cooperation between the two companies on the Directed Infrared Counter Measure System (DIRCM) that first began in 2014. Elbit produces the J-MUSICTM (Multi-Spectral Infrared Countermeasure) and Diehl combines three devices to constitute one DIRCM system, which provides protection to the aircraft. It is currently used on A400M aircraft.

The DIRCM system is designed to protect large military and civilian aircraft form infrared-guided missiles, the statement reads, adding that it is connected with the guided missile warning system and the Defensive Aid System via interfaces.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000

Diehl Defence

Stephanstrae 49
Nrnberg, Bayern 90478
Website
[email protected]
+49 07551 89 - 01
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
DoD photo: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bowcock, U.S. Air Force/Released.
News
Safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software gets green light from USAF for C-5M

July 28, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy L3Harris
News
ISR irregular warfare aircraft contact for USSOCOM won by L3Harris, Air Tractor

August 02, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI, big data driving major growth in the air-based defense equipment market: report

August 03, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
News
Defense networking company Fuse Integration to be 'mentored' by Raytheon

August 03, 2022
More Comms