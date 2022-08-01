DIRCM cooperation agreement for German aircraft signed by Diehl, Elbit

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Diehl Defence BERLIN, Germany. Diehl Defence and Elbit Systems signed a cooperation agreement for a protection system slated for German Armed Forces aircraft at the ILA Berlin International Air Show, Diehl said in a statement.

The agreement continues the cooperation between the two companies on the Directed Infrared Counter Measure System (DIRCM) that first began in 2014. Elbit produces the J-MUSICTM (Multi-Spectral Infrared Countermeasure) and Diehl combines three devices to constitute one DIRCM system, which provides protection to the aircraft. It is currently used on A400M aircraft.

The DIRCM system is designed to protect large military and civilian aircraft form infrared-guided missiles, the statement reads, adding that it is connected with the guided missile warning system and the Defensive Aid System via interfaces.