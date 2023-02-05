DoD’s David Tremper to keynote MOSA Virtual Summit Feb 22

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. David Tremper – Director, Acquisition Integration and Interoperability, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense (OUSD) for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S), will keynote the MOSA Virtual Summit, being held Feb 22 at 11 am Est. Other sessions include MOSA for Military Aviation Platforms, Bringing MOSA to Electronic Warfare Applications, and Applying a MOSA Strategy Across Multiple Domains.

Hosted by Military Embedded Systems, the MOSA Virtual Summit is designed to drive awareness and thought leadership around MOSA initiatives like the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and aims to study how they impact signal-processing, software, hardware, AI, and RF designs.

In early 2019, Air Force, Army, and Navy leadership issued a joint memo mandating that the U.S. military use a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for new program designs and refreshes, calling MOSA a “warfighting imperative.” Today, MOSA strategies are changing U.S. military acquisition and procurement strategies as MOSA initiatives like FACE, SOSA, CMOSS, and others become system requirements across multiple domains – air, land, sea, space, and spectrum.

John McHale, EVP & Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems is the event host. Other speakers include experts from the FACE Consortium, RTI, Wind River, Elma Electronic, Mercury Systems, Concurrent Technologies, and Annapolis Micro Systems.

