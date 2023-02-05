Military Embedded Systems

DoD’s David Tremper to keynote MOSA Virtual Summit Feb 22

Story

February 05, 2023

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. David Tremper – Director, Acquisition Integration and Interoperability, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense (OUSD) for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S), will keynote the MOSA Virtual Summit, being held Feb 22 at 11 am Est. Other sessions include MOSA for Military Aviation Platforms, Bringing MOSA to Electronic Warfare Applications, and Applying a MOSA Strategy Across Multiple Domains.

Register here.

Hosted by Military Embedded Systems, the MOSA Virtual Summit is designed to drive awareness and thought leadership around MOSA initiatives like the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and aims to study how they impact signal-processing, software, hardware, AI, and RF designs.

In early 2019, Air Force, Army, and Navy leadership issued a joint memo mandating that the U.S. military use a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for new program designs and refreshes, calling MOSA a “warfighting imperative.” Today, MOSA strategies are changing U.S. military acquisition and procurement strategies as MOSA initiatives like FACE, SOSA, CMOSS, and others become system requirements across multiple domains – air, land, sea, space, and spectrum.

John McHale, EVP & Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems is the event host. Other speakers include experts from the FACE Consortium, RTI, Wind River, Elma Electronic, Mercury Systems, Concurrent Technologies, and Annapolis Micro Systems.

For more information, click here.

Featured Companies

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Illustration courtesy General Atomics
News
Seaplane development contract for DARPA won by General Atomics

February 03, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy General Atomics
News
GA-ASI CEO pleads with U.S. government to let company send drones to Ukraine

February 03, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
DoD’s David Tremper to keynote MOSA Virtual Summit Feb 22

February 05, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy Market Forecast
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2022

January 10, 2023
More A.I.