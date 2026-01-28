Electronic warfare integration and sustainment for U.S. Army to be performed by CACI

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International won a five-year task order valued at up to $250 million to support the U.S. Army Capability Program Executive -- Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors in efforts tied to spectrum dominance, the company announced in a statement.

CACI said the work will focus on enhancing U.S. Army electronic warfare and spectrum dominance capabilities, according to the statement. The company said it will provide integration and sustainment support for the technology as part of the effort, the statement reads.