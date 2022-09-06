Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare systems to be widespread by 2030, study says

News

September 06, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image credit: U.S. Army

AMSTERDAM. Procurement and upgrades of new electronic warfare (EW) systems of all types will drive the global EW market over the next several years, with the market reaching $27.86 billion through 2030, up from $18.99 billion in 2022, according to a new report from Market Forecast, "Electronic Warfare -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2030."

The study authors found that in the coming decade, next-generation jammers and receivers will be priority EW procurements for militaries, which in turn will increase demand for various hardware and software electronic components used in the equipment. 

Additionally, the study asserts, miniaturization and optimizing the size, weight and power (SwaP) of EW equipment will be a major focus; electronic components such as system on chip (SoC), FPGA, AESA, m-card, smart sensor networks, and others will see increased demand from the burgeoning global EW markets. 

For additional information, visit the Market Forecast website. 

