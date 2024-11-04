EW program for U.S. Navy gains antenna arrays from Honeywell

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Honeywell CHARLOTTE, N.C. Honeywell announced the award of a $16 million U.S. Navy contract for the full build, test, and integration of 25 antenna array panels supporting the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 2.

According to the companyu's announcement, SEWIP is an integrated shipboard combat system that provides a full suite of next-generation electronic warfare (EW) capabilities, with Block 2 adding new defensive technologies and functional capabilities that enable enhanced threat detection and situational awareness. The antenna array panels support early detection, analysis, threat warning, and protection from anti-ship missiles, the company said.

The SEWIP antenna array panels are slated to be built at Honeywell’s Lansdale, Pennsylvania location, with the work expected to be completed by August 2027.

The latest contract win comes immediately following Honeywell’s $1.9 billion acquisition of CAES Systems Holdings, which was announced in September 2024.