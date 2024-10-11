EXHIBITOR PROFILE Open.Tech by Amphenol, a MOSA Resource Showcased at AUSA Booth #7841

The Department of Defense's modular open systems approach (MOSA) strategy is about redefining next-generation systems through modularity, interoperability, and adaptability across platforms. Interconnect technologies must follow suit, not only through meeting advanced performance standards demanded by new and existing systems, but by embracing MOSA principles to enable faster integration of new technologies with long-term cost reduction.

Amphenol Military and Aerospace (AMAO), a division of Amphenol Corporation, is a global leader in the development and manufacture of high-performance interconnect systems designed for the demands of harsh-environment military and aerospace applications. AMAO’s expertise spans a wide range of technologies, including fiber optics, high-speed data transmission, ruggedized systems, and open architecture solutions.

As a trusted partner in the development and sustainment of mission-critical systems for decades, the MOSA mission is Amphenol’s mission too. To support rapid system integration and provide a single source of supply for developers in need of mission-critical MOSA-aligned capabilities, Amphenol established a new marketplace that incorporates its industry-leading open architecture solutions into one location. Open.Tech by Amphenol is a complete Amphenol resource that supports the MOSA objective.

Click here to learn more about Open.Tech by Amphenol.