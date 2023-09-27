Military Embedded Systems

F-22 Raptor's EW system to be sustained by BAE Systems under new contract

September 27, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. BAE Systems has secured a five-year contract from Lockheed Martin to maintain the AN/ALR-94 advanced digital electronic warfare (EW) system for the F-22 Raptor, the company announced in a statement.

Under this agreement, BAE Systems will oversee the EW system's repairs and enhancements, manage supplier logistics, maintain test equipment, provide engineering support, and offer depot-level spares, the statement reads.

As the original creator of the AN/ALR-94 EW system, BAE Systems has been responsible for the system's life cycle management since the program began. The company recently established an F-22 repair facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire to assist with work on the aircraft.

The AN/ALR-94 system is designed to aid pilots in detecting, tracking, analyzing, and reacting to potential threats, ensuring mission accomplishment in environments dense with signals and challenges, the company says.

