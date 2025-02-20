FA-400 offshore patrol vessel to receive advanced radar, EW systems

FA-400 offshore patrol vessel to receive advanced radar, EW systemsNews
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) signed an agreement with Spain-based Indra to equip the FA-400 offshore patrol vessel with advanced radar, electronic warfare, and counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities, the companies announced in a statement.
The collaboration, formalized at the Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX 2025), is supported by PULSE, the joint venture between EDGE Group and Indra, the statement reads. Under the agreement, the FA-400 will be outfitted with Indra’s 3D Radar, Radar Electronic Support Measures (R-ESM), Communications Electronic Support Measures (C-ESM), and C-UAS jammers. These systems are designed to enhance the vessel’s situational awareness and operational effectiveness, according to the company.
The FA-400, designed and constructed in the UAE, is intended to serve a variety of operational roles. The integration of Indra’s systems is expected to improve the vessel’s resilience against evolving threats and support UAE naval modernization efforts, the statement adds.
The FA-400 is currently on display at NAVDEX 2025, showcasing its capabilities and the newly integrated systems, ADSB states.