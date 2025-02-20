FA-400 offshore patrol vessel to receive advanced radar, EW systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Indra

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) signed an agreement with Spain-based Indra to equip the FA-400 offshore patrol vessel with advanced radar, electronic warfare, and counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities, the companies announced in a statement.

The collaboration, formalized at the Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX 2025), is supported by PULSE, the joint venture between EDGE Group and Indra, the statement reads. Under the agreement, the FA-400 will be outfitted with Indra’s 3D Radar, Radar Electronic Support Measures (R-ESM), Communications Electronic Support Measures (C-ESM), and C-UAS jammers. These systems are designed to enhance the vessel’s situational awareness and operational effectiveness, according to the company.

The FA-400, designed and constructed in the UAE, is intended to serve a variety of operational roles. The integration of Indra’s systems is expected to improve the vessel’s resilience against evolving threats and support UAE naval modernization efforts, the statement adds.

The FA-400 is currently on display at NAVDEX 2025, showcasing its capabilities and the newly integrated systems, ADSB states.