FACE & SOSA Consortia Technical Interchange Meeting Sept. 16

August 28, 2024

John McHale

Editorial Director

Brig. Gen. David C. Phillips (U.S. Army photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Officials at The Open Group Future Airborne Capability Environment, or FACE, and Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Consortia announced that the next FACE and SOSA Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM) will be held September 16, 2024 in Huntsville, Alabama.

The keynote speakers are Brig. Gen. David C. Phillips, U.S. Army Program Executive Officer, Aviation (pictured) and Jacob Glassman, Senior Advisor/Special Assistant, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN RD&A).

The event provides an opportunity to explore the technologies, innovative solutions, and emerging trends that are shaping the future of airborne and sensor systems, according to the event website. With a focus on interoperability, modularity, and affordability, the event aims to drive the development and adoption of open standards that enhance the capabilities, efficiency, and effectiveness of military and aerospace systems.

This year the TIM will focus on MOSA (modular open systems approach) in practice and how MOSA benefits from both the FACE and SOSA approaches. MOSA is a strategic standardization initiative by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) that requires the thousands of products and systems the services acquire every year to work together more productively.

In addition to the keynote speakers, the TIM/general session will include panel discussions and minimal TIM theme papers, all focused on the lessons learned about various integrations.  

The event will be followed by the FACE and SOSA Consortia member meetings: September 17 - 19, 2024.

