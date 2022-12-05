Military Embedded Systems

Fire control radar contract for U.S. Army won by SRC

December 05, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy SRC

SYRACUSE, New York. SRC Inc. has won a $49.9 million contract from the U.S. Army for enhancements and maturation of its precision fire control radar (PFCR), the company announced in a statement.

The contract runs through September 2025. PFCR is an active electronically scanned array (AESA) that can be integrated with multiple weapon systems, performing air surveillance and precision tracking for a range of missions, the statement reads.

"The radar is designed to detect and track targets of interest including unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), manned aircraft, vehicles, personnel and rocket, artillery and mortar (RAM) threats," SRC's website states. "It provides accurate target location, including altitude and velocity of airborne and ground-based threats in a configurable hemispherical volume of coverage (360° in azimuth and 90° in elevation)."

