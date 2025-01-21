German electronic warfare center upgraded by Airbus, Hensoldt

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

ULM, Germany. Airbus Defence and Space, in collaboration with Hensoldt, is supplying software and hardware updates for the "German Airborne Weapon Systems Electronic Warfare Center," the companies announced in a statement.

The upgrades are designed to improve the generation and management of mission-specific electronic warfare data for German Armed Forces aircraft, including the A400M, according to the statement. The effort aims to enhance system automation, reduce response times, and ensure compatibility with advanced weapon systems.

Hensoldt is providing IT services and deployable hardware, such as servers and workstation computers, to support mobile operations. Airbus, meanwhile, is delivering updated operating systems to streamline mission planning and execution, the statement reads.

The agreement is intended to strengthen Germany’s defense capabilities by increasing mission effectiveness and ensuring readiness against evolving threats, the statement adds.