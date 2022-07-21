Global airborne sensors market to reach $14.5 billion by 2030: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye prepares for take-off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (US government photo)

PORTLAND, Oregon. A new report predicts that the global airborne sensors market will grow from $9.2 billion in 2021 to $14.5 billion in 2030, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The report, from Allied Marked Research, states that an increase in international terrorism threats and a surge in defense and military budgets to strengthen national security in developing and developed countries are driving this growth.

Also, technological advacenements and product innovation in this market, coupled with a rise in research and development investment, presents new opportunities in the coming years, the report adds.

Non-scanning sensors had the largest market share in 2021, with more than three-fifths of the market, but the scanning segment is expect to have a 5.5% CAGR over the next eight years due to advantages such as high-resolution imagery and suitability for rescue operations, according to the report.

The report, "Airborne Sensors Market by Type: 2021-2030," is available here.