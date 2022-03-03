Hypersonic missile warning payloads in development for Space Force

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation and Ball Aerospace announced a partnership to design and develop the two mission payloads for the U.S. Space Force’s Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar (NGP) program.

In May 2020, the U.S. Space Force awarded Northrop Grumman a $2.37 billion contract for the first phase of NGP program. Together, Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace will aim to design and develop the sensor payloads for the two NGP satellites at Northrop Grumman’s site in Azusa, California.

According to the announcement, the team will also perform systems engineering, flight hardware and ground system design and development, and risk reduction in support of a critical design review.