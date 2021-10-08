Military Embedded Systems

October 08, 2021

Hypersonic weapon ground system delivered to U.S. Army
BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin has delivered to the U.S. Army critical ground equipment for its Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system, which is part of a rapid, multi-year hypersonic weapons development program intended to support the service’s focus on long-range precision fires.

Officials in attendance of the delivery claim that it's another step in advancing this capability to support the U.S. Army’s long-range precision fires vision in support of joint all domain operations. The company also cited interest in creating digital factories to employ advanced materials and precision capabilities needed for hypersonic strike.

The overall system is being developed in partnership with the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office and its Hypersonic Project Office. Led by Lockheed Martin, other industry teammates include Dynetics, General Atomics, General Dynamics, i3, Moog, Northrop Grumman, Penta Research, Raytheon, and Verity Integrated Systems.

The Lockheed Martin LRHW contract was originally awarded in 2019. Future flight tests are slated for fiscal year 2022-2023, and the program remains on track. Lockheed Martin has also recently opened an intelligent, advanced hypersonic production facility at its Courtland, Alabama location. 

 

 

