India conducts flight trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System

News

February 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Indian government

ODISHA, India. The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted three consecutive flight trials of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) from Chandipur off the Odisha coast, the organization announced in a statement.

The tests were carried out against high-speed targets flying at low altitudes, simulating low-flying drones. In each trial, the missile system intercepted and destroyed the target, the statement reads. The trials were executed in final deployment configuration, with two field operators managing weapon readiness, target acquisition, and missile firing.

Telemetry, Electro-Optical Tracking Systems, and radar from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur confirmed the missile system’s accuracy in neutralizing drones and other aerial threats, DRDO states.

VSHORADS, developed by Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and production partners, is a man-portable air defense system designed for use by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, the statement adds.

