Information and cyber realm will spur electronic warfare market, study finds

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

AMSTERDAM. Development of next-generation information warfare systems will continue to be a growth area for the electronic warfare (EW) market over the next eight years, according to a new market study from Market Forecast, "Electronic Warfare -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2030."

According to the market research, the forecast period will also experience a growing market for integrated solutions for counterinformation hacking systems; machine-learning algorithms to identify and neutralize cyberthreats; and advanced hardware to restrict cyberthreats arising from firmware, malware, and software-defined components.

The study authors report that global EW markets will reach $27.86 billion through 2030, a steep rise from $18.99 billion in 2022.

Over the next several years, next-generation jammers and receivers will become the priority procurement; these in turn will boost demand for various electronic components (hardware and software) used in the equipment and will require users to make certain changes inside the platform electronics to support and manage the next-generation jammers and receivers. In addition, market priorities will include miniaturization and optimizing equipment for size, weight and power (SwaP).

Electronic components of EW systems -- including system-on-chip (SoC), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), active electronically scanned array (AESA) antennas for radar, m-card, and smart sensor networks -- will all see market increases due to wide demand from the global EW markets.

