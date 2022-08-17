Military Embedded Systems

IR seekers from BAE Systems to be included in THAAD interceptor missiles

News

August 17, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

IR seekers from BAE Systems to be included in THAAD interceptor missiles
Image courtesy BAE Systems

NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems Electronic Systems group won a contract from Lockheed Martin to design and manufacture next-generation infrared (IR) seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile, a U.S. anti-ballistic-missile defense system that was designed to shoot down short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their descent or reentry phase. 

The THAAD seeker, according to the BAE Systems announcement, enables critical sensing and guidance capabilities that help protect the U.S. and global allies from ballistic missiles.

Under the terms of the Lockheed Martin contract, work on the IR seeker tech will occur at BAE Systems facilities in Endicott, New York; Huntsville, Alabama; and Nashua, New Hampshire.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image courtesy Aerovironment
News
UAS for military use will reach $34.34 billion by 2031, report predicts

August 17, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy BAE Systems
News
IR seekers from BAE Systems to be included in THAAD interceptor missiles

August 17, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
Army EW and cyber contract won by MAG Aerospace

August 15, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins
News
Satellite connectivity market to double by 2030: report

August 12, 2022
More Comms