IR seekers from BAE Systems to be included in THAAD interceptor missiles

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems Electronic Systems group won a contract from Lockheed Martin to design and manufacture next-generation infrared (IR) seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile, a U.S. anti-ballistic-missile defense system that was designed to shoot down short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their descent or reentry phase.

The THAAD seeker, according to the BAE Systems announcement, enables critical sensing and guidance capabilities that help protect the U.S. and global allies from ballistic missiles.

Under the terms of the Lockheed Martin contract, work on the IR seeker tech will occur at BAE Systems facilities in Endicott, New York; Huntsville, Alabama; and Nashua, New Hampshire.