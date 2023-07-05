IR sensor tool kit from RTX gets initial order from U.S. Army

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy RTX MCKINNEY, Tex. RTX won a contract with the U.S. Army worth $117.5 million to start low-rate initial production of 3rd-generation forward looking infrared (3GEN FLIR) B-Kit sensors to be installed on combat platforms.

Under the terms of the contract, RTX will deliver 3GEN FLIR B-Kit sensors for combat platforms used by the Army, including the advanced Abrams Main Battle Tanks and possibly for optionally manned fighting vehicles.

According to the announcement, the 3GEN FLIR B-Kit is a platform-agnostic tool used on combat ground vehicles that ensures high-resolution imagery in order to provide standoff distance for target detection, recognition, and identification even at night and under adverse battlefield or weather conditions.