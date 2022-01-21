JADC2 supporting capabilities demoed by Northrop Grumman with Army

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo. FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation programs have completed testing and demonstrations as part of U.S. Army’s Project Convergence, which is a campaign to pursue an artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled battlefield management system and is the Army's contribution to Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

According to the company, the Northrop Grumman systems involved included the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), Joint Tactical Ground Station (JTAGS), and the Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR).

During live-fire exercises at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, officials claim that numerous tactical ballistic missile surrogates were launched. A mix of ground, airborne, and space-based sensors sent tracking data via satellite communications to an Engagement Operations Center at Fort Bliss, Texas where operators remotely tracked and enganged the targets.

Also during Project Convergence, the Army conducted a series of complex network and communication exercises in which IBCS fused data from an F-35 sensor to identify and track a ground target and provided the data to Army Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS) and AFATDS engaged the target.