Maritime EW self-protection systems to be installed on European frigates

March 18, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems won a contract to supply an integrated naval electronic warfare (EW) self-protection system for new frigates operated by NATO European countries, the companies announced in a statement.

The contract, set for execution over four years, will equip five vessels with the Naval Decoy Control & Launching System (DCLS), featuring Elbit’s Deseaver MK-4 Countermeasure Dispensing System and RAFAEL’s suite of active and passive decoy countermeasures, the statement reads.

RAFAEL’s decoys, including the C-GEM active decoy and the BEAM TRAP, SMOKE TRAP, and WIZARD passive countermeasures, are designed to counter advanced anti-ship missile seekers, the company says. Elbit’s Deseaver MK-4 system integrates with ship combat systems and deploys decoys using trainable and stabilized launchers to defend against multiple missile threats, the statement adds.

The system will replace legacy fixed decoy launchers with a trainable and stabilized deployment system, enhancing soft-kill anti-missile defense capabilities and increasing vessel survivability in modern combat scenarios, according to the companies.

