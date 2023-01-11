Military Embedded Systems

Maritime surface vessel targeting seeker for U.S. Air Force to be developed by BAE Systems

News

January 11, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Maritime surface vessel targeting seeker for U.S. Air Force to be developed by BAE Systems
Image courtesy BAE Systems

MERRIMACK, New Hampshire. BAE Systems has won a $12 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop a multi-mode radar/infrared open architecture seeker for targeting surface vessels at sea from aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The award is a Phase 2 contract from AFRL under the Maritime Weapon Innovation Program (MWIP) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (also known as QUICKSINK), the statement reads.

QUICKSINK is an air-delivered maritime surface vessel munition that uses a precision-guided munition kit, with the intent to provide semi-autonomous targeting of surface vessels by retrofitting the technology on existing weapon systems, the company says.

The Phase 2 portion of the contract will focus on integration and test maturation of a prototype seeker system via flight demonstration.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
Photo courtesy Elbit Systems
News
F-16 training center for Israel to be provided by Elbit Systems

January 10, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy Kratos
News
Hypersonic missile work for U.S. Air Force to be performed by Kratos as a Leidos sub

January 11, 2023
More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Market Forecast
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2022

January 10, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy Fairbanks Morse
News
Cyberdefense contract to bring augmented- and virtual-reality capabilities to U.S. Navy

January 11, 2023
More Cyber