Maritime surface vessel targeting seeker for U.S. Air Force to be developed by BAE Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

MERRIMACK, New Hampshire. BAE Systems has won a $12 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop a multi-mode radar/infrared open architecture seeker for targeting surface vessels at sea from aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The award is a Phase 2 contract from AFRL under the Maritime Weapon Innovation Program (MWIP) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (also known as QUICKSINK), the statement reads.

QUICKSINK is an air-delivered maritime surface vessel munition that uses a precision-guided munition kit, with the intent to provide semi-autonomous targeting of surface vessels by retrofitting the technology on existing weapon systems, the company says.

The Phase 2 portion of the contract will focus on integration and test maturation of a prototype seeker system via flight demonstration.