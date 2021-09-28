Military Embedded Systems

Military-aircraft segment of airborne countermeasures market to drive growth to 2026, study says

September 28, 2021

Lisa Daigle

NORTHBROOK, Ill. The market for airborne countermeasures is forecast to grow from an estimated $11.6 billion in 2021 to $14.9 billion by 2026, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, according to a new study from MarketsandMarkets, "Airborne Countermeasure System Market -- Global Forecast to 2026."

in terms of value during the forecasted period.

The study authors found that the major drivers of this market's growth will be rising global concerns, advances in the avionics that enable integration of countermeasure systems, and increased focus by world militaries on increasing their airborne fleets. 

Broken out by application, the study predicts that counter-countermeasure systems equipment will grow at the highest CAGR during the study period, due to high demand for antijamming and deception techniques by users of countermeasure systems. In terms of location, North America is estimated to lead the market for airborne countermeasure systems over the forecast period, spurred primarily by increasing geopolitical tensions and additional defense expenditures. 

