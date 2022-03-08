Military simulation tech company fully acquired by BAE Systems

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. BAE Systems announced that the company has completed the acquisition of Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) for $200 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.

BISim joins BAE Systems as a wholly-owned subsidiary, bringing global software development and advanced military simulation and training solutions to the company’s growing digital transformation portfolio.

According to the company, the global market for military training and simulation environments and related services is expected to continue growing and surpass $11 billion annually. The combined capabilities will aim to enable BAE Systems to meet this increasing demand for both military and civilian applications and address joint-domain operations.

BISim uses the latest game-based technology to develop training and simulation software products and components for defense and civilian applications. BISim’s virtual and constructive simulation products aim to enhance readiness and allow customers to reduce their CO2 footprint. BISim will join the BAE Systems Intelligence & Security sector.