Missile-seeker tech from BAE Systems gets additional contract for LRASM

June 14, 2022

Lisa Daigle

BAE Systems image.

NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems has won a $38 million contract from Lockheed Martin to supply additional guidance systems for Lockheed Martin’s Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) program. 

The advanced radio-frequency sensor from BAE Systems enables LRASM to strike specific, high-value maritime targets from a distant standoff position in aggressive electromagnetic warfare environments.

The LRASM is used on airborne platforms including B-1B Lancer bombers, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters, F-35 Lightning II fighters, P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and surface vessels via the Mark 41 Vertical Launching System.

Work on the BAE Systems seeker occurs at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Wayne, New Jersey; Greenlawn, New York; and Nashua, New Hampshire. 

