Mobile short-range air defense system to be provided to Sweden by Saab

News

January 18, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) placed an order with Saab for its Mobile Short Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) solution to enhance the country's mobile air defense capabilities between 2024 and 2026, according to a statement from Saab.

The FMV, in collaboration with the Swedish Armed Forces, plans to integrate the MSHORAD solution into two configurations of the BvS10 armored vehicle, which is part of an effort to refine Sweden's future mobile air defense requirements, the company says.

Saab's MSHORAD system is designed to identify, counter, and neutralize a variety of air threats, including uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and armored helicopters, the statement reads. The system features a mobile radar unit utilizing the Giraffe 1X radar, a mobile firing unit based on the RBS 70 NG, and is interconnected through Saab’s ground-based air defence command and control solution (GBAD C2).

The order is valued at about SEK 300 million.

Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
