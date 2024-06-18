Military Embedded Systems

MOSA makes business case for small companies, DoD leader says

News

June 18, 2024

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

DoD Photo.

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. During his Day 1 keynote address at the MOSA Industry & Government Summit in National Harbor, Md., Dr. David Honey, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, said that modular open systems approach (MOSA) initiatives like the SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] Technical Standard creates opportunities for innovative small companies.

He described that during his time at a small company he found that defense prime contractors really embraced system engineering, which means they were vertically integrated.  “What I found with defense primes is that if you had something they could use rather than use own engineering team,” they were ready to work with you, Honey noted.

MOSA initiatives bring the framework to foster those opportunities, creating a strong business case for leveraging small companies, he added.

Responding to a question, Honey said that software is what really drives system development today. More and more systems are software-defined today than in the past when software was just an add-on and development was all about hardware. 

“Software-defined systems are much more likely to be wave of the future,” he said.

 

Featured Companies

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
RTX image
News
Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

October 21, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

October 21, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber