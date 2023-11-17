MOSA solutions highlighted by Pacific Defense at Navy field exercises

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Ares vehicle photo courtesy Pacific Defense

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. Electromagnetic-spectrum specialists Pacific Defense demonstrated its modular open systems approach (MOSA) solutions at the recent Bold Quest 2023 field exercise at Camp Pendleton, in support of the Office of Naval Research (ONR) ENDOR Future Naval Capability (FNC) initiative.

Pacific Defense showed its Ares integrated system demonstration vehicle during the exercise. Ares is fitted with RF systems, antennas, and operator terminals aligned with The Open Group's Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard, and other standards including the Open Mission Systems/Universal Command and Control Interface (OMS/UCI), Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE), Vehicular Integration for C4ISR/EW Interoperability (VICTORY), and C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) standards.

According to the company's account of the demonstration, the results informed Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) on capabilities that deliver redundancy and resiliency across the electromagnetic spectrum and multiplatform (group) so Marines in mounted and dismounted operations can communicate, conduct command and control, increase situational awareness, and make informed real-time decisions.

Dr. Niraj Srivastava, VP of Integrated CMOSS Systems at Pacific Defense, said of the exercise: "Our focus is on rapid capability integration using SOSA/CMOSS aligned tactical edge Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for multidomain operation, and these demonstrations at Bold Quest underscore the benefits of a truly open approach to systems development.”