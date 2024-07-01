Military Embedded Systems

NASAMS air defense systems for Norway to be provided by Kongsberg

News

July 01, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

OSLO, Norway. The Norwegian government has placed an order for new Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, aiming to bolster the nation's air defense capabilities against aerial threats, the company announced in a statement. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2027.

The contract, managed by the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA), includes the acquisition of new multi-missile canister launchers and Fire Distribution Centers, replacing the equipment previously donated to Ukraine, according to the statement.

This new agreement is part of Norway’s strategy to enhance its air defense systems in response to the current security situation, the company says. The contract also includes a fixed-price option for additional air defense units, contingent upon parliamentary approval, with the goal of acquiring four new NASAMS batteries within a year.

Featured Companies

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

1725 Duke Street, Suite 600
Alexandria, VA 22314
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
RTX image
News
Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

October 21, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

October 21, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber