NASAMS air defense systems for Norway to be provided by Kongsberg

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg OSLO, Norway. The Norwegian government has placed an order for new Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, aiming to bolster the nation's air defense capabilities against aerial threats, the company announced in a statement. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2027.

The contract, managed by the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA), includes the acquisition of new multi-missile canister launchers and Fire Distribution Centers, replacing the equipment previously donated to Ukraine, according to the statement.

This new agreement is part of Norway’s strategy to enhance its air defense systems in response to the current security situation, the company says. The contract also includes a fixed-price option for additional air defense units, contingent upon parliamentary approval, with the goal of acquiring four new NASAMS batteries within a year.