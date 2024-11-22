NASAMS, NOMADS air defense systems to be delivered to Netherlands

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

KONGSBERG, Norway. Kongsberg signed a NOK 12 billion contract with the Netherlands for the delivery of NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) and NOMADS (National Manoeuvre Air Defence System) as part of the country's CITADEL air and missile defense program, the company announced in a statement.

The new systems, set for delivery beginning in 2028, are intended to enhance the Netherlands' air defense capabilities with integrated solutions covering short- and medium-range threats, the statement reads. NOMADS, a mobile air defense system designed for dynamic land warfare environments, will be fully integrated with NASAMS and other NATO systems, enabling networked operations with multiple vehicles, the company says.

The Netherlands first acquired NASAMS in 2006. The expansion under the CITADEL program aims to improve ground-based air defense capabilities, offering interoperability and protection for land forces in contested environments, the statement reads.