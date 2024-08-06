NATO agency awards Raytheon $478 million Patriot GEM-T missile contract for Germany

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy RTX ANDOVER, Mass. Raytheon won a contract worth $478 million contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency [NSPA] to supply additional GEM-T missiles (Guidance Enhanced Missile, the Patriot Advanced Capability 2 [PAC-2] missile interceptor enhanced for defeating tactical ballistic missiles) to Germany; the contract supports the replenishment of Patriot missiles donated by Germany to Ukraine.

Raytheon reports that Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway have agreed to participate in the financing of this procurement.

“Our customers are already realizing the benefits of bundled, multi-national procurement of Patriot missiles through NSPA, including the economies that offer greater affordability and the pre-negotiated contracting framework that shortens the acquisition timeline,” said Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. “As a result, not only can we better support the missile inventories for these European partners, but also strengthen our cooperation, their interoperability, and their contribution to an essential NATO mission.”

Ms Stacy A. Cummings, NSPA General Manager, stated of the deal: “This contract demonstrates once again that NSPA, as NATO’s lead organization for multinational acquisition, support and sustainment, delivers effective and cost-efficient multinational solutions to nations, while reinforcing European industrial capacities. Through close Euro-Atlantic cooperation between allies and industry, customer nations have achieved economies of scale, reduced their logistics footprint, and are obtaining capable solutions and support through a proven turnkey legal framework.”