NATO missile defense base in Poland now operational

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via NATO

REDZIKOWO, Poland. A new U.S. ballistic missile defense site in Redzikowo, Poland, is now operational, and the new site is intended to enhance NATO’s missile shield capabilities, NATO announced in a statement.

Dubbed “Aegis Ashore,” the site is designed to detect, track, and intercept ballistic missiles in flight. The Aegis Ashore site in Poland, along with a similar site in Romania, forms a critical component of NATO’s Ballistic Missile Defence “Enhanced Operational Capability," the statement reads. These sites are supported by U.S. Navy destroyers stationed in Rota, Spain, and an early-warning radar in Kurecik, Türkiye.

NATO’s Ballistic Missile Defence aims to protect European populations, territory, and forces from the threat of ballistic missiles, and the new site in Poland is part of this broader defense strategy, NATO states.