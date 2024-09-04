Military Embedded Systems

New F127 frigates for German Navy to be developed by thyssenkrupp, NVL

September 04, 2024

Dan Taylor

HAMBURG, Germany. Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and NVL have signed a cooperation agreement to jointly construct the F127 air defense frigates for the German Navy, the companies announced in a statement.

The joint venture will focus on the development and production of the MEKO A-400 AMD frigates, which are designed to enhance Germany's naval capabilities, the statement reads. Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will lead the design and development, while NVL will contribute its naval vessel manufacturing expertise.

The new frigates are intended to replace the aging F124 Sachsen-class vessels, with construction expected to begin in 2025 and the first frigate scheduled for deployment by 2034, the companies say, adding that the ships will feature advanced missile systems and will be fully integrated into NATO's defense strategy.

