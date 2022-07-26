New IFF systems to be integrated into Israeli air defense radars

Military Embedded Systems

July 26, 2022

Graphic courtesy of HENSOLDT

TAUKIRCHEN, Germany. Sensor company HENSOLDT will deliver Identification-Friend-or-Foe (IFF) products to a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. to be used in military air defense radars operated by several nations, HENSOLDT announced in a statement.

IAI subsidiary ELTA Systems Ltd. awarded contracts worth about 10 million euros to HENSOLDT to deliver MSSR 2000 ID and MSR 1000I secondary radars including test equipment.

"Military IFF systems, like civil air traffic control radars called secondary surveillance radars (SSR), precisely identify aircraft by automatically sending interrogation signals which are answered by so-called transponders on-board friendly aircraft," the statement reads. "Thus, IFF enables field commanders to quickly distinguish friendly from hostile forces and helps avoiding friendly fire incidents."

HENSOLDT's IFF systems are Mode 5, which use encryption techniques to block signal manipulation. HENSOLDT is under contract to upgrade German, French, and UK IFF systems to Mode 5.

