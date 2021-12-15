Open architecture air defense system to support JADC2 initiative

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation has won a contract from the U.S. Army in support of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) to provide Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) to Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

According to the company, the $14.3 million contract will support upgrading air defense and counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities and will aim to form the framework for integration into EUCOM Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Plan to more fully support the NATO air defense system architecture.

FAAD C2 is a command-and-control system for short range air defense, C-UAS and counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar missions. Its open, multi-domain, system-of-systems architecture is designed to enable integration with available sensors, effectors, and warning systems to launch real-time defense against short-range and maneuvering threats.

Officials claim that FAAD C2 was selected as the interim C2 system for counter-small unmanned aerial system procurements for the U.S. Department of Defense. In the future, FAAD C2 will integrate into the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), which is the U.S. Army’s contribution to the U.S. Department of Defense Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative.