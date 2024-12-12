Military Embedded Systems

Open, software-defined electronic warfare systems are top focuses for primes at AOC 2024

News

December 12, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Software-defined open architecture electronic warfare (EW) systems designed for adaptability and integration across domains were heavily featured by prime contractors like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and L3Harris at the Association of Old Crows' 2024 annual conference this week.

L3Harris showcased its AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield pod, an EW suite designed for F-16 aircraft. This internally mounted system is intended to improve aircraft survivability and mission success with an all-digital architecture. It integrates a digital radar warning receiver (DRWR) and a jamming capability powered by digital radio frequency memory (DRFM) to counter radar threats. The company says it has a modular, software-defined design to make upgrades easier and lower lifecycle costs.

Northrop Grumman’s booth focused on training solutions with the Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) and Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator (CEESIM). The JTE is designed for realistic training for pilots, simulating dense, reactive radiofrequency (RF) environments to prepare aircrews for integrated air defense systems. The modular system supports multiple configurations and integrates with range control centers.

Meanwhile, CEESIM is intended to provide high-fidelity radio frequency (RF) simulation for operational testing of EW systems.

The company also presented its Multi-Function Electronic Warfare – Air Large (MFEW-AL) pod, which provides electronic support and offensive electronic attack capabilities for multi-domain operations – a platform-agnostic system that emphasizes open architecture.

Lockheed Martin showcased maritime EW capabilities with its AN/SLQ-32C(V)6, part of the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP). It is designed for littoral and open ocean environments, and is currently deployed on U.S. Navy Littoral Combat Ships and U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutters.

For airborne applications, Lockheed highlighted the development of radar warning systems like the APR-48 Gen 3 Radar Frequency Interferometer (RFI), which delivers 360-degree detection and geolocation of radar threats. It is a lightweight system designed to enhance situational awareness and survivability for rotary-wing platforms, with initial operational capability expected by fiscal 2028.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
