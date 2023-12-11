Radar detection/collection system from SNC showing at AOC 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: SNC

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) is showing its AE-4500 precision passive targeting system at the Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, held in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to information from SNC, its AE-4500 passive targeting system enables users to perform small-form-factor radar detection and collection while installed on small crewed or uncrewed airborne platforms.

The system is aimed at users who need a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) detection/collection system and reduces the size, weight and power (SWaP) needed to detect, identify, collect, and locate modern radar intelligence.

