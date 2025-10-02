Military Embedded Systems

Radar for border surveillance garners Blighter a follow-on order

News

October 02, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Blighter photo

CAMBRIDGE, U.K. Ground-based radar designer/manufacturer Blighter reports that it won a follow-on contract from a military customer in Southeast Asia to supply its Blighter B400 series radars for border surveillance.

According to the company's announcement, the radar will be installed onto specialist military vehicles for rapid deployment to the country's border infiltration hotspots, and can also be trailer-mounted on a higher mast or dismounted and set up on a tripod for inaccessible locations. 

Company officials assert that the additional radars will be a major boost for situational awareness, enabling users to detect, track, and classify small surface targets (people, vehicles and vessels) and near-ground aerial threats in real time, in the most demanding environments, with always-on 360-degree electronic scanning coverage in all weather conditions, including fog.

The radars will come with the company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted BlighterNexus software to enable easy integration of the new radars with existing sensors and to provide operators with a common operating picture across the country’s strategic border regions.

 

Featured Companies

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Iceni House, London Road
Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden CB10 1NY
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Image: Bell Textron
News
Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

January 07, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Exail
News
DriX H-9 uncrewed surface vessel to support French hydrographic surveys

January 08, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic courtesy Pete Linforth/Pixabay
News
AI security provider HiddenLayer will have a spot on Golden Dome contract

January 06, 2026

More A.I.