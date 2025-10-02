Radar for border surveillance garners Blighter a follow-on order

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Blighter photo CAMBRIDGE, U.K. Ground-based radar designer/manufacturer Blighter reports that it won a follow-on contract from a military customer in Southeast Asia to supply its Blighter B400 series radars for border surveillance.

According to the company's announcement, the radar will be installed onto specialist military vehicles for rapid deployment to the country's border infiltration hotspots, and can also be trailer-mounted on a higher mast or dismounted and set up on a tripod for inaccessible locations.

Company officials assert that the additional radars will be a major boost for situational awareness, enabling users to detect, track, and classify small surface targets (people, vehicles and vessels) and near-ground aerial threats in real time, in the most demanding environments, with always-on 360-degree electronic scanning coverage in all weather conditions, including fog.

The radars will come with the company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted BlighterNexus software to enable easy integration of the new radars with existing sensors and to provide operators with a common operating picture across the country’s strategic border regions.