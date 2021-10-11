Radar for medium-range air and missile defense unveiled by Raytheon Missiles & Defense at AUSA

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon image.

AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- WASHINGTON, D.C. Raytheon Missiles & Defense (a Raytheon Technologies business) introduced GhostEye MR, a new medium-range AESA [active electronically scanned array] radar for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, at the AUSA trade show.

According to the company, the increased range and altitude coverage enabled by GhostEye MR expands NASAMS capability to detect, track, and identify hostile aircraft, unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), and missile threats. In addition the new sensor extends the range and thereby maximizes the capabilities of the family of effectors that NASAMS uses.

GhostEye MR -- which the company says has been tested during a series of modeling and simulation-based threat scenarios -- will be put through open-air testing in 2022, followed by customer demonstrations.

