Radar upgrades to Korean FA-50 aircraft to be provided by Raytheon

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Raytheon

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Raytheon will install their PhantomStrike radar on Korea Aerospace Industries' (KAI) FA-50 Light Combat Aircraft after it was approved for direct commercial sales by the U.S. government, Raytheon announced in a statement.

PhantomStrike is a fully air-cooled fire-control radar, developed for long-range threat detection, tracking, and targeting. The radar was designed to be compact and require less power, and to be versatile enough to go on a variety of platforms, including light-attack aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, autonomous aerial vehicles, and ground-based towers, the statement reads.

The radar performs better due to a combination of a gallium nitride-powered array and a compact high-reliability integrated receiver/exciter processor, or CHIRP, the company says, adding that the radar is capable of digital beam forming and steering, multimode functionality, and interleaved ground and air targeting.

The production of these radar systems will commence in Forest, Mississippi; Tucson, Arizona; and Scotland, with support from Raytheon UK. The company anticipates initial deliveries by 2025.