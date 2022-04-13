Rapidly deployable radar configuration released with Blighter Surveillance

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Blighter photo. CAMBRIDGE, England. Blighter Surveillance Systems, designer and manufacturer of electronic-scanning radars and surveillance solutions, announced the launch of the A422 Deployable Radar System.

According to the announcement, the A422 is a ground-based military radar for drone detection and wide-area perimeter surveillance, and the new configuration is intended to allow it to be deployed rapidly in remote and inaccessible areas.

The A422 presents a flexible and rapidly deployable ground surveillance solution designed for micro-UAV detection in congested urban environments. It is portable, able to be transported in a vehicle and then carried by hand up to a vantage point, where it can be deployed for day and night operation.

The company claims that the supplied kit allows the A422 to be deployed on a modular mast designed for compact storage and simple assembly and adaptability, capitalizing on the A422's low-power requirements to allow mains or battery power options. The system also includes a remotely deployed, ruggedized laptop with a user-friendly interface.