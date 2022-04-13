Military Embedded Systems

Rapidly deployable radar configuration released with Blighter Surveillance

News

April 13, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Blighter photo.

CAMBRIDGE, England. Blighter Surveillance Systems, designer and manufacturer of electronic-scanning radars and surveillance solutions, announced the launch of the A422 Deployable Radar System.

According to the announcement, the A422 is a ground-based military radar for drone detection and wide-area perimeter surveillance, and the new configuration is intended to allow it to be deployed rapidly in remote and inaccessible areas.

The A422 presents a flexible and rapidly deployable ground surveillance solution designed for micro-UAV detection in congested urban environments. It is portable, able to be transported in a vehicle and then carried by hand up to a vantage point, where it can be deployed for day and night operation.

The company claims that the supplied kit allows the A422 to be deployed on a modular mast designed for compact storage and simple assembly and adaptability, capitalizing on the A422's low-power requirements to allow mains or battery power options. The system also includes a remotely deployed, ruggedized laptop with a user-friendly interface.

 

Featured Companies

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Iceni House, London Road
Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden CB10 1NY
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
Triumph image.
News
Raytheon awards Triumph Group electronic attack system contract
More Avionics
Unmanned
Sponsored Story
Law-Tech Connect™ Workshop for UAS/AAM Industry to Launch at AUVSI XPONENTIAL ‘22!
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Defense data readiness goal of SGS-won AI development contract
More A.I.
Cyber
Stock image.
News
Cybersecurity software for data encryption to equip small satellites
More Cyber