Raytheon announces successful demos of NGSRI missile for U.S. Navy

News

February 18, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon image

TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon (an RTX business) announced completion of 10 successful subsystem demonstrations for the U.S. Army's Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor (NGSRI), a new short-range missile that is expected to eventually replace the decades-old Stinger surface-to-air missile.

In its announcement, Raytheon detailed the tests it conducted over the last several months, saying that each test is critical to ensuring alignment with the Army's system performance requirements for NGSRI. Notable tests, Raytheon officials said, include those on the seeker, the flight-rocket motor, the command launch assembly, and the warhead. Additional demos included such critical missile functions as tracking, guidance, aerodynamic control, fuzing, and safety.

The next phase of the program will focus on soldier touchpoint exercises, during whichU.S. Army soldiers and Marines will directly interface with Raytheon's NGSRI solution and provide real-time feedback.

A system flight test demonstration is also scheduled for later in 2025.

