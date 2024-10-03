Saab IDAS leverages OpenVPX processing solution

The South African Air Force (SAAF) Denel Rooivalk attack helicopter is shown dispensing flares. Photo: Sam J Basch Engineers at Saab needed a high performance OpenVPX single-board computer (SBC) with a high Technology Readiness Level (TRL) for their Integrated Defensive Aids Suite, the IDAS-310 used in military helicopters, fighter jets, and other fixed-wing platforms. They found their solution with the VF370 3U OpenVPX SBC module from Etion Create (Etion).

According to Saab, numerous aircraft types in more than 15 countries are equipped with Saab’s IDAS suite, which provides warnings against threats like radars, infrared-guided missiles, and battlefield laser systems. With IDAS on board, the flight crew can trust the system to automatically detect and effectively counter different types of threats, enabling them to concentrate on the tasks at hand.

To keep the systems equipped with state-of-the-art processing technology to overcome throughput obstacles and size, weight, and power (SWaP) challenges, Saab engineers turned toward Etion’s Intel Atom processor-based VF370 SBC. By choosing an open standard solution based on the OpenVPX standard, the Saab team also combats future obsolescence issues.

Etion Create, a Pretoria, South Africa-based electronics company and a subsidiary of Reunert Applied Electronics, ensured a seamless integration, allowing for continuous upgrades and adaptation to emerging threats. The integration of the VF370 has resulted in enhanced processing power, improved flexibility, and a significant reduction in SWaP. These improvements have extended the operational lifespan of the IDAS-310 systems, ensuring they remain effective in addressing current and future threats.

“Etion Create's dedication to developing the VF370 OpenVPX SBC has been instrumental in addressing processor capacity challenges for Saab’s IDAS-310 Electronic Warfare Self Protection Systems (EWSPS). Their expertise and innovative solutions have significantly enhanced our product's capabilities and extended its operational lifespan. Etion's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is evident in every interaction, making them an invaluable partner in our success,” says Harry Schultz, Saab Product Manager, IDAS-310.

Etion’s VF370 SBC is designed to be a critical component in electronic warfare self-protection systems (EWSPS), which require components with a high TRL. (Figure 1.) The VF370 module is now rated at the technology readiness level or TRL 9, the highest maturity level rating. TRLs were originally developed by NASA in the 1970s to compare technologies suitable for space exploration.

[Figure 1: Etion Create’s VF370 module is now rated at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 9, the highest maturity level rating.]

“We believe this VF370 SBC module, like our already trusted VF360 DSP OpenVPX plug-in-card (PIC), is highly versatile and finding a niche in the military and industrial markets,” says Tobie van Loggerenberg, Executive Manager, Etion. “With Saab having integrated it into their IDAS-310, Etion Create has seen other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) expressing interest.”

The VF370 is a 3U OpenVPX SBC module that uses the Intel Atom E3900 series of embedded processors, Intel Cyclone V field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, and an FMC mezzanine site, to provide a module with scalable processing power and flexible I/O options for reduced-SWaP applications. The VF370’s modular design supports a range of applications, including mission controllers, digital signal processing (DSP), and video processing.

OpenVPX Advantage

OpenVPX is a defined set of system implementations within VPX, a VITA standard, that outlines a set of system architectures and provides a framework for interoperability between modules and backplanes. With OpenVPX, system integrators can more readily architect an application-specific system based on compatible OpenVPX profiles for modules, backplanes, and development chassis. OpenVPX use is increasing as the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other worldwide defense ministries start to mandate implementation of open standards and interoperability.

Cyclone V FPGA Technology

The Cyclone V FPGA within the VF370 has scalable logic and DSP resources, which support algorithms with high memory size and bandwidth requirements. LVDS [low-voltage differential signaling] and high-speed serial interfaces to the FMC and PCIe to the OpenVPX data plane provide abundant FPGA I/O throughput.

“It has been many years in the making, but Etion Create’s embedded products like our VF370 3U OpenVPX SBC and the widely used CM120 COM Express Type 10 module, both Intel-powered, are proving their mettle,” van Loggerenberg says.

Rugged and with thermal-management advantages, it is available in standard air-cooled and rugged conduction-cooled versions. The VF370 is fully designed, manufactured, and qualified to MIL-STD 810 G (CN1) and RTCA/DO160G.

More about Saab IDAS

IDAS provides any number of sensor suite combinations and has been integrated with a range of third-party sensors and subsystems, such as Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) and Infrared Missile Approach Warning (IR-MAW) systems.

The IDAS system is installed on an aircraft in a way that allows the sensors to detect radar (2.0 GHz – 18 GHz or 0.5 GHz – 40 GHz), missile, and laser threats from any position relative to the aircraft. The system reacts either automatically, semi-automatically, or in back-up/manual modes, depending on crew selection.

IDAS provides radar-warning functionality in two optional frequency ranges between 0.5 GHz and 40 GHz. A missile-warning subsystem provides ultraviolet-based missile-launch detection with angle of arrival accuracy sufficient for smart countermeasures dispensing, as well as DIRCM cueing.