Sensor system for armored vehicles to be updated by HENSOLDT

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image. GERMANY. HENSOLDT announced it will be updating its Multifunctional Self-Protection System (MUSS) for armored vehicles in order to detect and ward off additional, newly emerging threats.

With further development commissioned by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), what the company is calling MUSS 2.0 will aim to optimize size, weight, and number of assemblies. Officials claim capabilities in the area of missile, projectile, and laser detection are to be doubled.

In future, MUSS 2.0 will also be designed to detect second-generation laser rangefinders and laser beam riders. With the new laser rider, directional resolution and the threat identification capability is increased. Increased computing power of the central unit will also aid missile and projectile threat detectection.

According to the company, the use of MUSS 2.0 is intended to reduce the probability of being hit by an anti-tank guided missile or a laser-guided weapon. A MUSS system is designed with four warning sensors, a central unit, an infrared jammer, and a directional smoke launcher with control electronics.