Military Embedded Systems

Sensor system for armored vehicles to be updated by HENSOLDT

News

November 29, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image.

GERMANY. HENSOLDT announced it will be updating its Multifunctional Self-Protection System (MUSS) for armored vehicles in order to detect and ward off additional, newly emerging threats.

With further development commissioned by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), what the company is calling MUSS 2.0 will aim to optimize size, weight, and number of assemblies. Officials claim capabilities in the area of missile, projectile, and laser detection are to be doubled.

In future, MUSS 2.0 will also be designed to detect second-generation laser rangefinders and laser beam riders. With the new laser rider, directional resolution and the threat identification capability is increased. Increased computing power of the central unit will also aid missile and projectile threat detectection.

According to the company, the use of MUSS 2.0 is intended to reduce the probability of being hit by an anti-tank guided missile or a laser-guided weapon. A MUSS system is designed with four warning sensors, a central unit, an infrared jammer, and a directional smoke launcher with control electronics. 

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Comms - Vetronics
Avionics
BAE Systems image.
News
Medallion MR e-Series visual display systems to supplement RAF Typhoon program
More Avionics
A.I.
ACT 3 ACE photo.
News
Multisensor for autonomy contract signed by AFRL, Parallax Advanced Research
More A.I.
Cyber
BAE Systems image.
News
Digital engineering to be used by BAE Systems under cybersecurity contract
More Cyber
Comms
Photo by Edric Thompson, C5ISR Center Public Affairs.
Story
CMOSS: Building-block architecture brings speed, cost benefits
More Comms