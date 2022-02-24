SOSA aligned DSP engine from Curtiss-Wright debuts with newly introduced Intel "Ice Lake" processor

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

CHAMP-XD3 DSP card image courtesy Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions.

ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions introduced the CHAMP-XD3, a Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA)-aligned 3U OpenVPX digital signal processing (DSP) processing module based on the just-announced Intel Xeon D-1700 (known as "Ice Lake") processor.

The payload card -- which the company says is aimed at use in size, weight, and power (SWaP)-constrained applications -- combines a 10-core Xeon D-1700 processor for DSP processing with a Xilinx multiprocessor system-on-chip (MPSoC) field-programmable gate array (FPGA).

The conduction-cooled module can be used in compute-intensive sensor processing applications, including multimode/synthetic aperture radar (SAR), modern signals intelligence (SIGINT), electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), and electronic warfare (EW) applications. An optional toolkit is available for applications that require greater design versatility for additional security IP.