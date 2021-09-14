Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned sensor processing platform from Mercury Systems runs successful demo at Open Group TIM

September 14, 2021

U.S. ARMY FACE and SOSA TECHNICAL INTERCHANGE MEETING -- HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Mercury Systems reports a successful demonstration of its Model 8256 Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned development platform at the U.S. Army FACE and SOSA Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM), held today (September 14) in Huntsville, Alabama. 

According to the news release from Mercury System, the Phase 2 platform proves true heterogenous interoperability with SOSA aligned products from several suppliers as it highlights additional signal acquisition, time and frequency displays, and expanded system management capabilities.

The Model 8256 development platform is made up of an Elma Electronic 3U VPX chassis; Crossfield Technology IPMI software and ChassisBerry chassis manager; an Interface Concept backplane switch module (ComEth4590a); a Concurrent Technology TR H4C single-board computer (SBC); and one Mercury Quartz Model 5550, an eight-channel A/D and D/A converter 3U OpenVPX board based on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC. All of the components are aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard.

Paul Mesibov, vice president engineering, Mercury Mixed Signal, stated that the Model 8256 demonstration -- which shows a system in action and using products from multiple vendors -- is proof that the SOSA initiative is working, as SOSA is "... about interoperability, multivendor solutions, reuse, and affordable solutions for the government without vendor lock."  

 

 

