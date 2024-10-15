SOSA Consortium calls to program managers, says conformant suite coming soon

News

Author photo WASHINGTON. Members of the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Consortium today at the AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington announced that to date, that about $228 million in Army programs of record have specific SOSA requirements. While they say that number is growing, they are seeking more participation and feedback from program managers.

“Increased participation from program managers will help standards awareness and understanding [as well as] help influence the standard’s direction and assistance to government acquisition,” said Scott Bailey, SOSA Business Working Group (BWG) Enterprise Guidance Co-Chair and Program Integration Lead, Spectrum Superiority Solutions, CACI, Inc.

The consortia’s BWG wants input from the program managers for programmatic discussion and guidance to help drive acquisition strategy and true collaboration – “what works, what doesn’t, [and] how to improve,” he continued. “We want to help rightsize the scope for acquisition professionals.”

The conformance suites for being certified as conformant to the SOSA Technical Standard are still not completed, says Kirk Avery, SOSA Consortium Technical Working Group Vice-Chair and Fellow and Chief Software Architect, Lockheed Martin. Release of the conformance suites will be incremental for specific aspects as the standard has many segments which will need different conformant suites, he explained. The first should be released soon, Avery added.

