SOSA Consortium conformance roadmap update, program manager participation

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON. During a briefing at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting, officials from the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Consortium gave an update on the SOSA Technical Standard conformance process and announced greater participation from military program managers within the standardization process.

Regarding conformance, Valerie Andrew of Elma Electronic, co-chair of the SOSA Outreach Committee, said that the verification process is in its final approval stage. The three areas to stand up first will be electro-mechanical interfaces, MORA, and power supplies, she added. These will be ready in 2024.

The first module is completed while the conformance matrix test tool is currently under evaluation, Andrew added.

Andrew also noted that increased participation from DoD program managers within the consortia will help standards awareness and understanding as well as help influence the standards direction and assistance to government acquisition.

In other news, she reported that Snapshot 2 of the SOSA Technical Reference Standard 2.0 is expected by the end of 2023, while the technical working group is already into Snapshot 3 for publication in 2024. the Acquisition and Contracting Guide is going through tech editing and is expected to be completed by the end of this month.