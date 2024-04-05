Military Embedded Systems

SPY-7 radar tracks space objects for Japanese for Japanese navy

News

April 05, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey. Lockheed Martin tested Japan's Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV) by executing the first live tracking of space objects using the AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar, the company announced in a statement.

The test, held at Lockheed Martin's Production Test Center in Moorestown, New Jersey, involved the use of SPY-7 radar tactical hardware and software to track objects in space, the company says, which demonstrated the radar's effectiveness and initiated a series of comprehensive performance evaluations.

The upcoming stages involve further testing of the SPY-7 radar system along with Aegis Weapon System equipment before their shipment to Japan. Japan's Ministry of Defense plans to deploy the SPY-7 radar on two ASEVs. This radar system, utilizing technology from the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) program, aims to enhance defensive capabilities against evolving threats and provide continuous coverage for both land and maritime applications globally, the statement reads.

