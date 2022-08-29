Military Embedded Systems

Surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine to be built by Raytheon under U.S. Army contract

News

August 29, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine to be built by Raytheon under U.S. Army contract
Photo courtesy Raytheon

TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon Missiles & Defense has won a $182 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide surface-to-air missiles slated for Ukraine, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), a mid-range air defense weapon that is "expected to be provided to Ukraine in response to that nation's need to defend against advanced air threats," the statement reads.

Raytheon has sold the NASAMS system to a dozen other countries, the company said. The weapon system was jointly developed by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The system consists of the Sentinel radar, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, and KDA's Fire Distribution Center, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

1725 Duke Street, Suite 600
Alexandria, VA 22314
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
News
Global aircraft antenna market to see heavy growth in next few years: report

August 25, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
News
USSOCOM experimental UAS contract won by Berry Aviation

August 30, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy Raytheon
News
Surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine to be built by Raytheon under U.S. Army contract

August 29, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: U.S. Army
News
AR/VR will drive growth in military simulation & training market, report finds

August 29, 2022
More A.I.