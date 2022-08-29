Surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine to be built by Raytheon under U.S. Army contract

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Raytheon

TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon Missiles & Defense has won a $182 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide surface-to-air missiles slated for Ukraine, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), a mid-range air defense weapon that is "expected to be provided to Ukraine in response to that nation's need to defend against advanced air threats," the statement reads.

Raytheon has sold the NASAMS system to a dozen other countries, the company said. The weapon system was jointly developed by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The system consists of the Sentinel radar, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, and KDA's Fire Distribution Center, the statement adds.